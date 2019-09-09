FuelCell powers higher on Q3 revenue surge

FuelCell Energy (FCEL +38.9% ) surges to its highest since July after posting a far smaller than expected Q3 loss as revenues nearly doubled to $22.7M, driven by the Exxon license agreement and an increase in Generation revenues related to the Bridgeport Fuel Cell project.

FCEL says Q3 adjusted EBITDA climbed to $3.2M from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $11.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 operating fell 27% Y/Y to $9M, which FCEL attributes to its restructuring initiatives and resources allocated to funded Advanced Technologies projects.

Backlog and project awards totaled $2.1B at the end of the quarter, vs. $1.9B at the end of the year-ago quarter.