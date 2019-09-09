Murphy Oil started at Overweight at KeyBanc on dividend yield, balance sheet
Sep. 09, 2019 Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Murphy Oil (MUR +4.7%) is on the move after KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani started coverage with an Overweight rating and $24 price target, citing its 5.2% dividend yield, strong balance sheet and ability to generate healthy free cash flows.
- MUR provides exposure to a large offshore-focused asset base of Canadian onshore acreage, with its oil commanding premium pricing, Mariani says, and while MUR's asset base currently is out of favor with investors, the analyst thinks the company should be a defensive name if commodity markets weaken.
- MUR has solid liquidity, with $1.6B in undrawn revolver capacity and $900M in cash, Mariani adds.
- MUR's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Bearish.