Genesco +12% after Pivotal Research lift
Sep. 09, 2019 2:37 PM ETGenesco Inc. (GCO)GCOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Genesco (GCO +11.6%) races higher after landing an upgrade from Pivotal Research to a Buy rating from Hold.
- Analyst Mitch Kummetz: "We're not typically inclined to upgrade a retail stock that is well into a prolonged SSS run and facing increasingly difficult stacked comparisons. But this isn't stopping us from upgrading GCO for a few simple reasons. First, while we expect Journeys comp growth to continue at a more moderate rate, there's precedent that SSS could remain positive for a while and come in better than we are modeling. Second, we like how FY21 EPS sets up on share buyback and the expected reduction of stranded and other costs. Third, we think the stock is too cheap on revised estimates, seeing how it is trading at only 8x our FWD EPS estimates, which reflects a 20% discount to the company's peer group."
- The firm assigns a price target of $48 to GCO vs. the sell-side average PT of $45.40.