Durect earns $10M milestone from Gilead under SABER license deal

Gilead Sciences' (GILD +2.3% ) decision to advance development of an investigational long-acting HIV injectable based on DURECT's (DRRX +1.7% ) SABER technology triggers a $10M milestone payment to the latter under their license agreement inked in July.

Under the terms of the deal, DRRX received $25M upfront and is eligible for up to $75M in develop and regulatory milestones, up to $70M in sales-based milestones plus royalties. GILD will also pay DRRX an additional $150M per product if it decides to option additional SABER candidates.

SABER (Sucrose acetate isobutyrate extended release) is a technology that optimized viscosity for injection through a small-gauge needle.