Newmont upgraded at RBC as Goldcorp guidance likely priced into shares

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM -1.5% ) is lower, dragged down by a drop in the price of gold, even as RBC Capital upgraded its rating on the stock to Sector Perform from Underperform with a $45 price target.

With weaker than expected guidance for the Goldcorp assets now likely priced into shares, the market should begin to discount the successful integration of the core Goldcorp assets and synergies from the Nevada joint venture, RBC analyst Stephen Walker says, expecting the assets and NEM's existing operating mines to contribute significant near-term free cash flow.

NEM's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, and both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Bullish.