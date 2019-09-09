Caterpillar shares too bearish on earnings, BAML analyst says

Count BofA Merrill Lynch's Ross Gilardi among the analysts who believe the market is too bearish on Caterpillar (CAT +3.8% ), setting up the possibility that the stock could rise even if earnings fall.

CAT's share price is "baking in $6 of trough [earnings per share], but the real figure could be closer to $8," Gilardi writes. "Some investors forget that mining drove the vast majority of the earnings downturn from 2012 to 2016, and we don't see this repeating."

CAT could face another quarter or two of negative EPS revisions "due to dealer destocking in construction and weakness in upstream oil and gas," according to Gilardi, who thinks investors should "look through it because global [industrial indexes] are already below 50, central banks are stimulating, and the U.S. service economy (i.e. the consumer) is still humming" - in the other words, the economy just does not look that bad, Gilardi believes.

CAT's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, but both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.