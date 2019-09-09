Freeport LNG raises $1B-plus for Train 4 expansion
- Freeport LNG says it has raised more than $1B to add a fourth production unit to its export terminal on the Texas Gulf coast.
- The company says a consortium led by Australia-based P-E firm Westbourne Capital is providing a $1.03B loan for the Train 4 expansion project, which would add more than 5M mt/year of liquefied natural gas production to its existing project, increasing the total export capability of the four-train facility to more than 20M mt/year.
- Freeport LNG says expects to take a final investment decision on the expansion project in the next several months.
- The LNG export terminal's first production unit already is in operation while the second and third are under construction.
