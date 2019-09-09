Translate Bio bails on OTC deficiency candidate MRT5201

In a pipeline update, Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) announces that it will prioritize its pulmonary disease programs, including cystic fibrosis (CF) candidate MRT5005, and will terminate development of MRT5201 for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency.

Topline data from the multiple-ascending dose portion of its Phase 1/2 study of MRT5005 should be available in 2020.

MRT5005 is an mRNA therapeutic designed to address the underlying cause of CF by delivering fully functional CFTR protein to lung epithelial cells through nebulization (an inhalable mist).