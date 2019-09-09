Stocks flat overall but financial names lifted as yields rise

Stocks finished flat in a quiet session, as gains in financial and energy stocks were offset by losses in technology and healthcare shares.

"It seems like the tone on trade has gotten better," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, told CNBC. "As long as we don’t have another tweetstorm around trade, I think the market can stay in the upper end of this range."

Improved investor sentiment was manifested in higher oil prices - WTI October crude climbed 2.4% to settle at $57.85/bbl - and selling in the Treasury market, which raised the energy (+1.9%) and financial (+1.5%) groups to the top of today's S&P sector leaderboard.

U.S. Treasury prices pulled back, extending recent declines that have reflected hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade talks and some encouraging economic data; the two-year yield rose 5 bps to 1.57%, and the 10-year yield jumped 7 bps to 1.62%.

The Dow Jones Transports (+2%), a trade-sensitive group that often is considered a proxy for economic growth, also outperformed, while the defensive-oriented real estate (-0.9%) and utilities (-0.6%) sectors joined health care (-0.9%) and tech (-0.7%) as today's laggards.