Wendy's to go national with breakfast

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) plans to launch its breakfast menu across the U.S. system in 2020 after an initial rollout at 300 locations.

"Launching breakfast in our U.S. restaurants nationwide provides incredible growth opportunities," says CEO Todd Penegor.

The national launch into breakfast daypart across the U.S. system in 2020 will lead to an one-time upfront investment during 2019 of ~$20M. The company now expects EPS to decline by 3.5% to 6.5% this year.

WEN -2.87% AH to $21.32 paring an earlier loss of ~9% during the session.

