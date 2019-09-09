Uber arrives in Cordoba, Argentina

Uber (NYSE:UBER) launches operations in its third city in Argentina, after Buenos Aires and Mendoza, according to a company statement to Bloomberg.

The ride-hail company has experienced turbulence in Buenos Aires. Earlier this year, Uber and local regulators clashed over whether Uber was a taxi company operating illegally (regulator stance) or a connecting app (Uber's stance).

Related: Last year, Uber dubbed Argentina its fastest-growing market due to the sudden economic crisis at the time.