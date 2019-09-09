Zoetis combo heartworm med shows efficacy in studies

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) announces positive results from studies evaluating the safety and effectiveness of monthly oral doses of its triple combination product containing sarolaner, moxidectin and pyrantel for the prevention of heartworm disease and to treat/control ticks, fleas and intestinal nematodes in dogs. The data were presented at the American Heartworm Society meeting in New Orleans.

Results showed no adult heartworms were recovered from laboratory studies and no positive tests for adult heartworms were reported from a field study.

The product was well-tolerated in all cases.

Marketing applications are under regulatory review in the U.S., EU, Canada, Brazil, Australia and Japan. Commercial launches should commence in 2020.