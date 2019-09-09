Shopify buying 6 River Systems in $450M deal

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has a deal to acquire 6 River Systems for $450M in cash and stock.

The target is a provider of collaborative warehouse fulfillment solutions. Shopify plans the deal to accelerate growth of its Shopify Fulfillment Network.

The deal is about 60% cash and 40% Shopify Class A subordinate voting shares. That includes shares and options valued at $69M issued to 6 Rivers' founders and employees.

Shopify expects the deal to close in Q4. The acquisition is expected to generate annual billings of about $30M in 2020.