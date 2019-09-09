Mosaic to buy back $250M in shares, curtail 500K tons phosphates output

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) +1% after-hours after saying it would initiate $250M in stock buybacks under its repurchase existing authorization, and announcing plans to idle ~500K metric tons of phosphates production.

Effective Oct. 1, MOS will idle its Louisiana phosphates operations to reduce production by 500K mt this year in an attempt to accelerate the reduction of high phosphate fertilizer inventories.

MOS says it continues to expect strong fall fertilizer application in North America and a more balanced global supply-and-demand picture to emerge by 2020.

Also, the company says its Mosaic Fertilizantes Brazil-based business unit has implemented actions that will meet or exceed its previously announced synergy target of $275M in 2019.