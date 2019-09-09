Rexford Industrial acquires two industrial properties for $26.8M
Sep. 09, 2019 5:43 PM ETRexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)REXRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) announces the off-market acquisition of two industrial properties for a total of $26.8M, funded using cash-on-hand.
- Acquired 12200 Bellflower Boulevard, located in Downey within the LA – Mid Counties submarket, for $16.3M. The short-term leased, single-tenant property contains 54,161 sq. ft., including a modern clear height industrial building, on 5.87 acres of land.
- Acquired 9607-9623 Imperial Highway, also located in Downey within the LA – Mid Counties submarket, for $10.5M. The property consists of a trucking and container yard with 7,466 sq. ft. of office and warehouse space on 3.68 acres of land.