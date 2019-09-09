Kinder Morgan seeking two pipeline systems from Southcross bankruptcy

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) has reached a deal bidding for two South Texas pipeline systems put up for sale by bankrupt Southcross Energy Partners (OTCPK:SXEEQ), Houston Business Journal reports.

If it remains the highest bidder, KMI would pay Southcross $76M for the Corpus Christi Pipeline and Bay City Lateral systems, which Southcross is selling as part of its ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

KMI has been designated the stalking horse bidder in the auction, according to SEC filings.

The company says the assets would fit in well with its existing Texas infrastructure.