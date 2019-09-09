PG&E outlines $18B reorganization plan for wildfire claims
Sep. 09, 2019 6:37 PM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)PCGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- PG&E (NYSE:PCG) proposes to cap wildfire liabilities that forced it into bankruptcy at nearly $18B, as part of a reorganization plan filed today that would enable it to exit bankruptcy by next year.
- The plan filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco includes payments capped at $8.4B for wildfire victims, $8.5B for reimbursing insurers that had paid victims and a $1B settlement with local governments.
- As proposed, PG&E would raise a combination of debt and equity to cover the liabilities it faces after its equipment was blamed for igniting blazes that killed more than 100 people and destroyed tens of thousands of structures in 2017-18.
- Estimates for PG&E's wildfire liabilities have been wide-ranging: The company has said they may total less than $10B after once warning they could top $30B; lawyers for fire victims have said liabilities may exceed $40B, and insurance companies claim PG&E owes them $18B.
- PCG -1.7% after-hours, after jumping 9.8% in today's trade as the city of San Francisco offered to buy the utility's electric system in the city for $2.5B.