Facebook describes Libra backing basket, leaving out yuan

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is telling senators that the basket of currencies it sees backing its Libra digital token offering as including the U.S. dollar, the euro, the yen, the British pound and the Singapore dollar.

Notably absent from that list (for now) is the Chinese yuan, a response to concerns from Sen. Mark Warner that China will push to include the currency in the project, Bloomberg notes.

“Any decision whether to add a new currency to the Libra Reserve would be made based on all the facts and circumstances at the time, including any direct or indirect regulatory restrictions,” Facebook says.

The company has been steadfast about not rushing the project until regulatory concerns are fully addressed.