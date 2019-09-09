Ergen, EchoStar join Globalstar debt deal

Charlie Ergen and his EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) firm have jumped in on Globalstar's (NYSEMKT:GSAT) debt refinancing as a strategic partner, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Globalstar struck a deal to raise $195M to mitigate a cash crunch, and most of the capital is coming from EchoStar as well as a company controlled by Globalstar Chairman Jay Monroe, according to the report.

That capital would pay off a $62M bridge loan Globalstar took out in June while it negotiated refinancing.

Ergen is chairman of EchoStar as well as of satellite-TV operator Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH).