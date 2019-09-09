Boeing wins labor board ruling in effort to unionize South Carolina plant

The National Labor Relations Board rules flight-line workers at Boeing's (NYSE:BA) North Charleston plant in South Carolina cannot join the International Association of Machinists union as their own separate group.

The decision, which overturned an earlier ruling by the NLRB's regional director in Atlanta, said the proposed flight-line bargaining unit did not meet federal standards because the workers are not distinct from the site's overall 2,700 maintenance and production workers.

The IAM union says the NLRB ruling would not stop its organizing campaign at the North Charleston plant.