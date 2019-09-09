Osisko Gold heads group to buy bankrupt Stornoway Diamond
- Osisko Gold Royalties (OR -2.7%) agrees to acquire Stornoway Diamond (OTCPK:SWYDF +60%) in partnership with creditors via a credit bid transaction, as the latter files for bankruptcy protection in Canada.
- Osisko and some of the creditors will assume all of Stornoway's debts and liabilities while continuing to operate its Renard diamond mine in Quebec by supplying $20M in working capital.
- Osisko says it will maintain its 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard mine and continue to receive stream deliveries, while reinvesting its proceeds from the stream for at least a year from the date of closing of the credit bid transaction.