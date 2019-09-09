Osisko Gold heads group to buy bankrupt Stornoway Diamond

  • Osisko Gold Royalties (OR -2.7%) agrees to acquire Stornoway Diamond (OTCPK:SWYDF +60%) in partnership with creditors via a credit bid transaction, as the latter files for bankruptcy protection in Canada.
  • Osisko and some of the creditors will assume all of Stornoway's debts and liabilities while continuing to operate its Renard diamond mine in Quebec by supplying $20M in working capital.
  • Osisko says it will maintain its 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard mine and continue to receive stream deliveries, while reinvesting its proceeds from the stream for at least a year from the date of closing of the credit bid transaction.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.