Air Products forms JV to build, operate Chinese syngas project
Sep. 09, 2019 1:45 PM ETAir Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)APDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Air Products (APD -4.1%) unveils a new joint venture with Debang Xinghua Technolody to build and operate a coal-to-syngas processing facility in China's Jiangsu province; financial terms are not disclosed.
- APD says it will own 80% with Debang owning the remaining 20% of the JV, which will own and operate the air separation unit, gasification and purification assets under a 20-year contract for a fixed monthly fee, supplying syngas to support Debang's 350K tons/year chemicals facilities; the project is expected to come onstream in 2023.
- APD also will be the exclusive purchaser of merchant liquid products from the new facility.