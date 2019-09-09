Keane cut to Hold at Laffety on weaker North American well completions

Keane Group (FRAC +4.3% ) enjoys strong gains amid a broad rally in energy stocks today, even as R.F. Lafferty downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $12 price target, cut from $18, citing expectations for weaker North American well completion activity during H2 2019.

With the end of the year approaching, Lafferty analyst Jaime Perez says he expects producers to stay within cash flow by cutting cost and exhausting their 2019 capex budgets, which likely will cut well completion activity and pressure pricing throughout the balance of the year.

Perez also expects crude oil prices to remain under pressure from slower global growth and uncertainty of prolonged U.S.-China trade negotiations.

FRAC's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.