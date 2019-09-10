Alibaba bids farewell to Jack Ma

While the move had been planned for more than a year, Jack Ma has officially stepped down as the chairman of Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) board.

Daniel Zhang will take up the role and continue as the e-commerce giant's CEO.

2019 is a big year for Alibaba. The Chinese e-commerce giant is celebrating its twentieth anniversary as it looks back at milestones that include Taobao, Alipay, Tmall and Ant Financial, as well as its cloud business, Singles Day extravaganza and New York IPO.