Johnson won't request Brexit extension

Boris Johnson will "press on with negotiating a deal, while preparing to leave without one," hours after a law came into force demanding that he delay Britain's departure from the EU unless he can strike a divorce agreement.

"This government will not delay Brexit any further," he added, as lawmakers rejected another request to try to break the deadlock through an early national election.

More uncertainty? Parliament is now be suspended until Oct. 14.

Sterling -0.2% to $1.2324.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, QGBR, HEWU, UGBP, FLGB, ZGBR