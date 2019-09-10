Omega prices stock offering at $40

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) agreed to sell 7.5M common shares at $40/share on a forward basis in connection with the forward sale agreement, resulting in gross proceeds of ~$300M to the Company.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.125M common shares.

The Company entered into a forward sale agreement with BofA Merrill Lynch or its affiliate.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to finance a previously announced pending acquisition, with any remaining proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.

OHI -2.0% after hours to $40.55

Source: Press Release