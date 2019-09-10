What to expect at Apple's fall event

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) annual fall event takes place today in Cupertino, California, where the tech giant is expected to unveil three new iPhone models, an updated Apple Watch and more details on its new streaming service, Apple TV+.

Names and sizes? Analysts and industry watchers are expecting a 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, 6.5-inch 11 Pro Max and a low-priced 6.1-inch 11R.

The iPhones are rumored to have improved battery life with better charging power, faster processors and an enhanced camera with three lenses on the Pro models.

For the first time ever, Apple will stream the event on YouTube at 10:00 a.m. PT.