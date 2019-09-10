Pembina Pipeline announces $1.5B public note offering in three tranches

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has agreed to issue $1.5B of senior unsecured medium-term notes in three tranches consisting of $600M of 2.56% senior unsecured medium-term notes due June 1, 2023, series 14, paid semi-annually; $600M of 3.31% senior unsecured medium-term notes due February 1, 2030, series 15, paid semi-annually; and $300M to be issued through a re-opening of the Company's 4.54% medium-term notes, series 13, due April 3, 2049.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on September 12 and the net proceeds are intended to be used to repay short-term indebtedness of the Company under its unsecured $1B non-revolving term loan due March 2021, as well as to fund Pembina's capital program and for general corporate purposes.