Elbit Systems UK subsidiary awarded $38M contract

Elbit Systems UK Ltd., UK subsidiary of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) has won ~$38M contract from the UK Ministry of Defence to supply comprehensive JFST systems to the British Army over a period of two years following which Elbit Systems UK will provide an additional four years of maintenance, technical support and on-site training.

Martin Fausset, CEO of Elbit Systems UK, said: "We are proud to have been selected by the UK MoD to supply the JFST systems, providing a valuable capability for the British Army and delivering an operationally proven capability into the UK, together with our local partners."