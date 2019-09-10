International Game Technology prices €500M senior secured notes

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) has priced €500M 2.375% senior secured notes due 2028.

Settlement of the Notes is expected to occur on September 16.

IGT intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay in full utilizations under its senior revolving credit facilities and for general corporate purposes which may include the scheduled €320M amortization payment due under its senior term loan facility on January 25, 2020.

IGT -0.97% premarket.

