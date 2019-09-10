CenturyLink acquires Streamroot

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) has acquired privately held Streamroot Inc., a leading provider of disruptive technology, to improve video and static content delivery within bandwidth constrained areas.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Streamroot and CenturyLink share a vision to improve the user experience with rich media content by utilizing edge computing and data science," said Pierre-Louis Theron, CEO of Streamroot. "We believe joining forces with CenturyLink will accelerate our ability to innovate for the benefit of our customers, internet users and network operators across the globe."