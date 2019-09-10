B&G Foods announces financing moves
- B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) plans to refinance its 4.625% senior notes due 2021 and existing indebtedness under its revolving credit facility with new tranche B term loans under the existing credit facility and/or the issuance of new senior notes.
- The company also announces that it has issued a notice of redemption for all $700M principal amount of its outstanding 4.625% senior notes due 2021 at a cash redemption price of 100.0% of the principal amount and with a redemption date of October 10.
