KeyBanc boost Micron on memory optimism; MU +1%

KeyBanc sees "early signs" of a memory chip recovery with "signs of tightening supply in some markets as demand elasticity for NAND kicks in."

The firm expects inventories for NAND and DRAM to decline in H2 with NAND pricing likely to "steadily" increase.

KeyBanc maintains an Overweight rating on Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and lifts its target from $45 to $58.

More action: Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal-Weight rating and $48 target, seeing "some firming of memory capex" in H1 2020 but holding on to concerns about Micron's long-term prospects.