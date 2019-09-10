EDF plunges on problems with nuclear component manufacturing

Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) is down ~6.5% in overseas trade after saying several of its nuclear reactors were affected by welding anomalies and is investigating to ensure all reactors and components are fit for service.

EDF says majority-owned nuclear reactor construction firm Framatome informed it of "a deviation from technical standards governing the manufacture of nuclear reactor components."

The faults concern both in-service components as well as new components which have not yet been installed on any sites.

EDF says it is too early to know whether the problems could lead to reactor closures.