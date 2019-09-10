Bristol-Myers' Opdivo shows sustained survival benefit in NSCLC

Pooled data from the late-stage CheckMate-017 and -057 studies evaluating Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with previously treated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed a sustained survival benefit. Specifically, overall survival (OS) at year five was 13.4% in the Opdivo group compared to 2.6% for chemo agent docetaxel. The OS benefit was observed across all subgroups.

32.2% of initial Opdivo responders maintained their responses for five years versus 0% for docetaxel. Median duration of response was 19.9 months for Opdivo compared to 5.6 months for docetaxel.

No new safety signals were reported.

The data were presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Barcelona.