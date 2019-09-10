Ford -4% after junk rating rattles investors

Ford (NYSE:F) says its underlying business is strong and the balance sheet solid in reaction to its bonds being cut to junk status by Moody's. "We have plenty of liquidity to invest in our compelling strategy for the future," reads a statement from the automaker.

CreditSights weights in on the Moody's cut on Ford. "Even if both S&P and Fitch downgrade a notch to low BBB, Ford will still remain in the IG index," notes the research firm in referring to the high-grade index. The danger for Ford is that a fall out of the IG Index and junk status ratings from agencies mean fewer pension funds and other institutional investment funds would be able to buy Ford bonds in the future.