Spartan Motors buys Royal Truck Body

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) strikes a deal to purchase Royal Truck Body for an undisclosed amount.

Royal is described as a leading, California-based designer, manufacturer, and installer of service truck bodies and accessories.

The company plans to place Royal in its Specialty Chassis and Vehicles business unit and continue to go to market under the Royal Truck Body name.

The acquisition is expected to generate EBITDA margin growth, increased revenue and geographic expansion benefits.

Spartan expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings on an annualized basis in 2020.

Source: Press Release