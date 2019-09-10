Francesca's up 18.6% post Q2 results

Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN) reports comparable sales dropped 5% in Q2, due to lower average unit retail prices associated with deeper markdowns on legacy product.

Merchandise category sales: Apparel: $52.39M (-8%); Jewelry: $27.96M (+4%); Accessories: $16.21M (-6%); Gifts: $8.53M (-25%).

Gross margin rate fell 80 bps to 38.2%, due to lower merchandise margins as a result of deeper markdowns on legacy product and deleveraging of occupancy costs as a result of lower sales.

SG&A expense rate improved 140 bps to 36.9%.

Operating margin rate up 60 bps to 1.3%.

Inventory down 3% Y/Y to $30.94M.

Boutique count -24 Y/Y to 718.

Average ending inventory per boutique was flat at $43,000.

FRAN +18.6% premarket.

