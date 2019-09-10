Aveo up 20% premarket on tivozanib data

AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) is up 20% premarket on the heels of the results from the second prespecified analysis of overall survival (OS) in the TIVO-3 trial.

TIVO-3 is Phase 3 open-label study to compare tivozanib (FOTIVDA) to sorafenib in 350 subjects with highly refractory metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). These results include an OS hazard ratio (HR) below 1.00, favoring tivozanib (HR=0.99; 95% CI: 0.76-1.29; p=0.95). An OS hazard ratio assesses the relative risk of death for the entirety of the data set.

The data cutoff date for the second prespecified analysis was August 15, 2019. Between the two data cut-off dates, 16 additional OS events were reported on the tivozanib arm and 28 on the sorafenib arm.

Median OS was 16.4 months for tivozanib (95% CI: 13.4-22.2) and 19.7 months for sorafenib (95% CI: 15.0-24.2).

20 patients remain progression free on the tivozanib arm and two on the sorafenib arm, with a median duration on study of 32.5 months.

The Company plans to discuss the updated OS results with the FDA to identify the appropriate path forward for tivozanib in RCC in Q4, and to provide an update regarding the potential submission of a NDA for tivozanib in RCC.

