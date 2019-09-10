BAE chief stands by Saudi Arabia deals

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) CEO Charles Woodburn is making no apologies as human rights activists descend this week on Europe’s largest arms fair in London Docklands to protest at the ethics of Saudi Arabia following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"We are a defense company. We comply with all the export licensing regimes. The U.K. has one of the toughest licensing regimes in the world," he said in his first interview since taking the helm of the company.

While BAE's share price has partially recovered after positive results in the summer, it has fallen 16% since July 2018 following German export bans to Saudi Arabia, which represents 12% of BAE's group earnings.