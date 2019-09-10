Chesapeake to issue 250M-plus shares in exchange for preferred stock, debt

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) -1.6% pre-market after announcing a privately negotiated agreement to issue more than 250M common shares in exchange for convertible preferred stock and senior notes.

The common stock issuance represents 15.3% of the 1.63B shares outstanding as of July 31.

CHK says it "had an opportunity to partner with a large, multi-asset investment manager who believes in the long-term value of our common shares and, in doing so, retired a portion of our debt and preferred stock at a significant discount to its par value and reduced our annual interest and preferred dividend payments" by ~$35M.

CHK will exchange the shares for $40M in 5.75% convertible preferred stock, $112.7M in 4.875% senior notes due 2022, $129.3M in 5.75% senior notes due 2023, $155.8M in 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2026 and $150M in 8.0% senior notes due 2027.