Microbot down 8% premarket on self-cleaning shunt data

Thinly traded nano cap Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) is down 8% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of results from a follow-up laboratory study evaluating the ability of its Self-Cleaning Shunt (SCS) to prevent occlusion in a test system (glioblastoma cells) with an accelerated cell growth rate.

Results from the study, conducted by Envigo CRS Israel, showed significant cell growth and accumulation in a non-operating SCS as well as a standard-of-care surgical shunt. An operating SCS demonstrated significant inhibition in cell growth in daily (5-10 minutes) or weekly (up to two hours over the week) use with little cell attachment on the robotic brush and on the opening where the brush operates.

Results from preclinical studies at Wayne State University and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis should be available in Q4 and Q1 2020, respectively.

The company first demonstrated the SCS during investor/analyst meetings in January.