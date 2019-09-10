Myos Rens inks deal with McMaster University to study impact of Fortetropin on muscle disuse atrophy

MYOS RENS Technology (NASDAQ:MYOS) has entered into a research agreement with the Department of Kinesiology at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada.

The study will examine the impact of Fortetropin on reducing muscle disuse atrophy in young men.

In this randomized, placebo-controlled clinical study, 24 male subjects, will consume either Fortetropin or a macronutrient-matched placebo for 6 weeks. After a 2-week Fortetropin pre-treatment phase, subjects will wear a knee brace for a period of 2 weeks in order to simulate immobilization-induced muscle disuse atrophy.

Following the immobilization phase, subjects will remove the knee brace while continuing to consume Fortetropin for an additional 2 weeks (recovery phase).