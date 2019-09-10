Singer wants Stephenson and Stankey out at AT&T - NBC

Sources tell Dylan Byers that Paul Singer's Elliott Management wants to rid AT&T (NYSE:T) of not just CEO Randall Stephenson, but his heir apparent, John Stankey.

Stankey is chief at WarnerMedia, and was recently made president and COO at AT&T.

That raises a number of questions, says Byers. Among them, what would become of WarnerMedia? In its letter yesterday, Elliott says AT&T "has yet to articulate a clear strategic rationale" for why it purchased the company.

Another question: Who else does Elliott want to see go? Yesterday's letter said DirecTV, the company's Mexican wireless operations, pieces of the wireline footprint, and other assets "must all be evaluated."