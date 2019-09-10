Singer wants Stephenson and Stankey out at AT&T - NBC

Sources tell Dylan Byers that Paul Singer's Elliott Management wants to rid AT&T (NYSE:T) of not just CEO Randall Stephenson, but his heir apparent, John Stankey.
Stankey is chief at WarnerMedia, and was recently made president and COO at AT&T.
That raises a number of questions, says Byers. Among them, what would become of WarnerMedia? In its letter yesterday, Elliott says AT&T "has yet to articulate a clear strategic rationale" for why it purchased the company.
Another question: Who else does Elliott want to see go? Yesterday's letter said DirecTV, the company's Mexican wireless operations, pieces of the wireline footprint, and other assets "must all be evaluated."
Shares are up another 1% this morning.
