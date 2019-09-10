Bernstein upgrades Ionis in premarket analyst action

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) initiated with Outperform rating and $14 (141% upside) price target at Oppenheimer. Shares up 4% premarket.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) initiated with Outperform rating and $30 (43% upside) price target at Baird.

Ideaya Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) initiated with Outperform rating and $30 (323% upside) price target at Baird.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) initiated with Outperform rating and $63 (51% upside) at Wedbush.

Willow Biosciences (WLLW CN) initiated with Buy rating and C$4.50 (650% upside) price target at Eight Capital.

CbdMD (NYSEMKT:YCBD) initiated with Speculative Buy rating and $9 (119% upside) price target at Benchmark. Shares down 5% premarket.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) upgraded to Buy with a $50 (29% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity. Shares up 2% premarket.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) upgraded to Outperform with an $80 (33% upside) price target at Bernstein.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James.