Target to bring in 130K extra workers for holiday blitz

Sep. 10, 2019 8:34 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)TGTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) announces plans to add more than 130K seasonal team members in the U.S. for the upcoming holiday season vs. 120K a year ago.
  • The hiring blitz includes a two-fold increase in the number of roles focused on fulfilling digital orders from Target stores. About 8K of the job opportunities are within distribution and fulfillment centers.
  • The retailer says it also committed to offer existing team members additional hours based on their preference and availability.
  • TGT -0.50% premarket to $107.41.
  • Source: Press Release
