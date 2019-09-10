Mesoblast up 14% premarket on Grünenthal partnership
- Thinly traded micro cap Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) is up 14% premarket on light volume in reaction to its partnership with Grünenthal to develop and commercialize allogeneic cell therapy candidate MPC-06-ID for the treatment of low back pain due to degenerative disc disease in patients who have exhausted conservative treatment options.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Grünenthal will have exclusive commercialization rights in Europe and Latin America. Mesoblast will receive $15M upfront, up to $135M in prelaunch milestones, up to ~$1B in cumulative milestones plus tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.
- Topline data from a Phase 3 study in the U.S. should be available in 2020.
- Results from a Phase 2 trial showed clinically meaningful and sustained improvements in pain intensity and functionality for at least three years on the basis of a single intradiscal injection of MPC-06-ID (~6M mesenchymal precursor cells).