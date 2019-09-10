Generex Bio signs letters of intent to establish NuGenerex Health MSO
Sep. 10, 2019 8:54 AM ETGenerex Biotechnology Corporation (GNBT)GNBTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Generex Biotechnology (OTCQB:GNBT) has signed letters of intent with Arizona Endocrinology Center and Paradise Valley Family Medicine to establish NuGenerex Health, LLC, a management services organization (MSO) focused on the delivery and management of healthcare services for patients with chronic, complex medical conditions, particularly diabetes.
- Under the terms of the agreements, Generex Biotechnology will establish NuGenerex Health as a multispecialty health services provider that provides ancillary healthcare services and disease management solutions for patients living with chronic medical conditions.
- NuGenerex Health is designed as an MSO partnership with the medical groups to offer ophthalmology, podiatry and ancillary health services.