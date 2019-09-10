Generex Bio signs letters of intent to establish NuGenerex Health MSO

Sep. 10, 2019 8:54 AM ETGenerex Biotechnology Corporation (GNBT)GNBTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Generex Biotechnology (OTCQB:GNBT) has signed letters of intent with Arizona Endocrinology Center and Paradise Valley Family Medicine to establish NuGenerex Health, LLC, a management services organization (MSO) focused on the delivery and management of healthcare services for patients with chronic, complex medical conditions, particularly diabetes.
  • Under the terms of the agreements, Generex Biotechnology will establish NuGenerex Health as a multispecialty health services provider that provides ancillary healthcare services and disease management solutions for patients living with chronic medical conditions.
  • NuGenerex Health is designed as an MSO partnership with the medical groups to offer ophthalmology, podiatry and ancillary health services.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.