Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM) unveiled the redesigned 2020 Defender at the Frankfurt Motor Show yesterday.
The SUV hasn't been on the market in North America since 1997.
The new Defender has MHEV technology for a hybrid version and an inline four-cylinder engine option. Both feature "modernist" design and impressive towing ability.
The Defender start at $49.9K for the lowest trim and runs up to $80.9K for the highest trim package.
Parent Tata Motors is down 1.02% in premarket trading to $8.70.
