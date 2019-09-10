Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM) unveiled the redesigned 2020 Defender at the Frankfurt Motor Show yesterday.

The SUV hasn't been on the market in North America since 1997.

The new Defender has MHEV technology for a hybrid version and an inline four-cylinder engine option. Both feature "modernist" design and impressive towing ability.

The Defender start at $49.9K for the lowest trim and runs up to $80.9K for the highest trim package.