Apple bear cuts target on cycle weakness

New Street Research maintains a Sell rating on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and cuts the target from $170 to $155.

The firm says Apple "is likely entering one of the weakest cycle of its history, with dried-up demand, limited innovation, and its last 4G portfolio."

New Street's demand model suggests next year "will play out even worse," which isn't priced into consensus estimates.

Apple shares are down 0.2% pre-market to $213.78. Apple has an Outperform average Sell Side rating with only four Sell-equivalent ratings out of the 44 total.

